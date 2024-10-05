Karachi: Two children drown in nullah near Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, two children drowned in a nullah near Sohrab Goth on Friday night, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The rescue teams have recovered the body of the second child today, identified as 10-year-old Sulaiman.

The rescue operation continued through the night, and efforts were focused on retrieving the bodies from the nullah.

The community has been deeply affected by the incident, and criticizing local authorities for the lack of safety measures near the sewerage water line which resulted in the loss of two precious lives.

Last month, an 8-year-old child was allegedly thrown into the sewerage drain near Karachi’s old Golimar area near Eidgah Ground by a woman who was believed to be mentally ill.

The local police claimed that the woman – believed to be mentally ill – picked up the child, who was playing nearby, threw him into the sewerage drain, and fled the scene.

The father of the child immediately reported the incident to authorities, which led to the initiation of a rescue operation.

Rescue 1122 teams have been working tirelessly for the past three hours in search of the missing child.

On the other hand, the police are investigating the case, and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.