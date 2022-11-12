Karachi: Two children kidnapped for ransom safely recovered

KARACHI: In a joint operation, Karachi police and Sindh Rangers safely recovered the two abducted children from Chaukundi Shah Latif Town area of Karachi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Shah Faisal police and Sindh Rangers conducted a joint targeted operation and arrested four abductors who kidnapped two minor children for ransom from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

During the operation, police also recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused’s possession. Cases are also registered against the accused at Shah Faisal police station.

According to police, the abductors demanded Rs50 million ransom from the father via a telephone call.

Police added that the father of the abducted children runs a commercial kitchen in the same area. Police and other institutions commenced further investigation into the incident.

Earlier in September, anti-violent crime cell police recovered the eight-year-old child kidnapped from Surjani Town, arrested three suspects and recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the accused’s possession.

