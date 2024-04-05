Two dacoits caught red-handed by citizens in Karachi

KARACHI: Two dacoits were caught red-handed by citizens in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Friday, ARY News reported, citing police.

As per details, residents caught two dacoits red-handed near Farooq-e-Azam Mosque in North Nazimabad. The enraged masses tortured both the dacoits, resulting in the death of one of them, while the other was seriously injured.

After getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to the hospital.

Police said a pistol and bullets were confiscated from the dacoits, while the criminal record of both of them was also found.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 46 Karachi citizens have been killed so far in 2024 over resisting robberies with February recording the highest number of 20 killings.

In a separate development, at least six Station House Officers (SHOs) posted at different police stations of Karachi were suspended during the last month over a surge in crimes in their respective jurisdictions.

As per the details, SHO Shahrah Faisal Raja Tariq, SHO Bilal Colony Shahzada Salim, SHO Korangi Industrial Area Faraz and SHO Surjani Town Rao Nazim were among the suspended police officers over deteriorated law and order in their respective jurisdictions.

SHO Zaman Town Rao Rafiq was also suspended over his alleged involvement in the robbery incident. SHO Orangi Town Rizwan Patel was also removed from the post for poor performance.