Monday, December 11, 2023
Karachi: Two dead in accident at Native Jetty Bridge

KARACHI: Two motorcyclists were dead after being hit by a speeding car at Karachi’s Native Jetty Bridge, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a speeding car hit two people, riding motorcycle, at Native Jetty Bridge in Karachi, leaving both of them dead.

The car driver fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to the hospital, where they were identified as Sohail and Arslan.

In a separate road accident in October, a least seven citizens including two women were injured after a passenger bus overturned outside the Governor’s House in Karachi.

A bus carrying 30 passengers including students was overturned outside the governor’s house.

The students who were on board claimed that the bus driver was using his mobile phone and over speeding due to which the bus overturned.

