Karachi: Two drown at Hawks bay, four at Turtle Beach

Karachi: Rescue workers have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawks Bay beach on Saturday, while four more reportedly drowned at Turtle Beach, ARY News reported.

According to the details, rescue workers have recovered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area. The boys have been identified as 15-year-old Mamoon and 16-year-old Mohsin. Both the boys were residents of North Karachi.

The boys had drowned in the sea during a picnic on the beach with their friends. Edhi Rescue services have recovered their bodies and have transferred them to the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Moreover, Edhi rescue officials told that four more boys had drowned in the sea near hut 109 at Turtle Beach. Two of them were rescued while the one body has been recovered, they added.

The dead has been identified as Nihal, who was a resident of Liaquatabad near Sindhi Hotel.

Earlier, on July 8, two people including a father and a son drowned in the Gadap river in Karachi as teams from Pakistan Navy initiated a rescue operation.

“Three people were travelling on a motorcycle when it got slipped into the river,” the police said adding that at least two people, a father and a son, drowned while one of them was rescued.

