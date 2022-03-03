Karachi: Two drug peddlers escape from PS lockup

KARACHI: Two peddlers managed to escape from a lockup of Kalri police station in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development said, two drug peddlers Ashraf and Dawood were rounded up from Lyari by the law enforcement agencies and were handed over to the Kalri police station for legal action.

However, the outlaws managed to flee the police lockup in the wee hours due to the alleged negligence of SHO Kalri Arshad. It has been learned that no case against the outlaws was registered by the police.

The news of escape was kept in secret and police continued raiding overnight for the arrest of drug peddlers but failed. Later, the matter was communicated with the high-ups of the police officials.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City, Shabir Sethar said Dawood and Ashraf were handed over to the Kalri police for investigation.

Two policemen, Nazakat and Bakht have been suspended from their services for helping the drug peddlers to flee, while a case has been also registered against the cops over negligence.

