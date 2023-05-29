Karachi: Two held for renting out weapons to criminals

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and police on Monday in their joint operation claimed to have arrested two men involved in renting out weapons to criminals in Karachi.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the joint operation was conducted in Karachi’s Orangi in which two men named Shahab and Muhammad Asif were arrested for renting out weapons to criminals.

The arrested have confessed to their involvement in criminal activities including drug peddling apart from renting out firearms to the lawbreakers.

In the initial investigation, the arrested men confessed to drug peddling in Orangi, Nazimabad, Clifton, Site and other areas.

Read more: Karachi: ‘City Courts Malkhana offers firearms on rent’

The arrested criminals have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Earlier in the month of March, Rangers and police in a joint action arrested a man for renting out firearms to street criminals at Rs1,500/day.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the joint-targeted action was taken in Baldia Town’s Yousuf Goth. During the operation, a head of an organized criminal group, Naseem, was arrested.