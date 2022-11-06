Karachi: Two street criminals shot dead in ‘police encounter’

KARACHI: Two wanted street criminals were shot dead in an ‘encounter’ in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting police on Sunday.

According to police, the encounter took place in Shah Latif Town of Karachi, where two wanted street criminals were looting policemen in civil dress.

Seeing the police party, the robbers opened fire and in retaliatory fire, both the street criminals were killed.

The identity of the alleged dacoits could not be ascertained, according to the initial reports.

In a separate alleged police encounter in the month of April, two dacoits were killed in an encounter with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi in Karachi.

Rescue sources said that two dacoits were killed in an alleged gun battle with police officials near Nagin Chowrangi, whereas, a citizen has also sustained injuries by the firing of the alleged criminals. The citizen was immediately shifted to the hospital.

It emerged that the dacoits have tried to flee after looting a citizen who came out of an ATM after withdrawing cash. A police patrolling party has reached the scene and opened fire on the criminals.

