Karachi: Two tortured bodies found from farmhouse in Baldia

KARACHI: Two tortured bodies were found in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per the details, the bodies were found in a farmhouse located in Raees Goth, Baldia Town. The police said both the men were tortured to death and added one of the body was having bullet marks and the other was axed to death.

The deceased have been identified as Lal Bux and Hoshiyar Ali. The bodies have been moved to the Civil Hospital for legal formalities.

The police said it seems that the incident took place over personal enmity, and further investigations have been launched.

Earlier in the month of September, two sisters were found dead in mysterious circumstances in the underground water tank of their house in Orangi Town.

Police officials had sifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem and launched a thorough investigation.

The investigators had collected samples for chemical examination to determine the exact cause of the deaths, they said. The deceased girls were identified as Samina (20) and Amina (22).

