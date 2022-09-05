Tied, tortured body of five-year-old boy recovered in Karachi

KARACHI: Police officials have recovered a tied and tortured body of a five-year-old boy near Afghan Camp in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

A five-year-old boy was found dead on the ground whose hands were tied behind and whose body was full of torture marks. The deceased boy was identified as 5-year-old Khalid who was a resident of Afghan Camp in Karachi.

Police officials told ARY News that the boy went outside his home on Sunday evening and never returned. Khalid’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem.

They expressed suspicions that the minor boy was tortured to death and later his body was thrown to the ground. They added that a thorough probe will ascertain the facts and motives of the gruesome murder of Khalid.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi took notice of the terrifying incident and a police investigation team was constituted under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West.

Yesterday, two sisters were found dead in mysterious circumstances in the underground water tank of their house in Orangi Town.

Police officials had sifted the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem and launched a thorough investigation.

The investigators had collected samples for chemical examination to determine the exact cause of the deaths, they said. The deceased girls were identified as Samina (20) and Amina (22).

