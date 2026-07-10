KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the violent clash between two student groups at the University of Karachi that left seven people injured.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, the committee will investigate the incident that took place on July 9, 2026, and submit its findings within 15 days.

The committee will be headed by Dr Hussain Mehdi, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Lyari.

Other members include Dr Ghazanfar, Registrar of NED University of Engineering and Technology; Sarfaraz Mitlo, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Karachi; Prof Dr Intakhab Ulfat, Chairman of the Department of Physics at the University of Karachi; and Prof Dr Naima Saeed, Chairperson of the Department of Criminology at the university.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, determining the facts and circumstances that led to the clash, and identifying the individuals and groups responsible.

The committee will also examine any administrative, disciplinary, security or other lapses that may have contributed to the incident and recommend appropriate disciplinary, administrative and legal action against those found responsible.

In addition, it will propose measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and help ensure a peaceful, secure and conducive academic environment on the university campus.

Seven injured in students brawl in Karachi University

The committee has been directed to submit its report, along with its findings and recommendations, to the Universities and Boards Department within 15 days.

The University of Karachi and all relevant authorities have been instructed to extend full cooperation by providing the committee with all necessary records, documents and assistance.

Sindh Minister for Universities & Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said the committee would review any administrative and security lapses and recommend legal action against those responsible.

He said the Sindh government is committed to ensuring a peaceful, safe and conducive academic environment in public universities, adding that violence, unrest and violations of the law would not be tolerated.

The development comes a day after clashes between members of two student groups erupted on the University of Karachi campus.

According to police, the violence began after members of one student group allegedly assaulted supporters of a rival group. The confrontation escalated as both sides used sticks and batons.

Seven people were injured in the clashes.

Following the incident, security was tightened on the campus, with additional police personnel deployed to maintain law and order.