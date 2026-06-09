KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) has announced the suspension of its month-long strike, allowing examinations at the university to proceed, ARY News reported.

According to KUTS President Ghufran Alam, teachers will now be able to conduct exams in their respective departments during this period.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the Executive Council after consultations with representatives of the Sindh government.

Officials said the association had earlier assured the provincial authorities that it would end its boycott following negotiations between the Sindh government and representatives of Karachi University’s teaching and non-teaching staff.

During the talks, the ongoing strike and examination boycott at the university for the past month were discussed in detail.

Under the agreement, the first phase involves the withdrawal of the boycott by the teachers’ association.

In the second phase, the Universities and Boards Department will forward a summary to the Chief Minister of Sindh regarding an increase in leave encashment and house ceiling allowances.

An Executive Council meeting was convened to approve the decision.

Meanwhile, students at Karachi University have been waiting for examinations for over a month due to the strike by teachers and staff.

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