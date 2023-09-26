Karachi University teachers end strike

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) reopened its doors for students following the Higher Education Council (HEC) disbursed ‘pending funds’ to the universities across Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The University of Karachi (UoK) Professors’ Association confirmed that the teaching process will be resumed today as their demand is met with the HEC on the directives of the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

According to the details, the grant for the second quarter of the year 2023-2024, a total of Rs 14.39 billion has been released by the HEC for the universities across the province.

The Higher Education Commission Sindh allocated a substantial amount of Rs 430 million to the University of Karachi after which the Professors’ Association announced to resume the teaching process.

Similarly, a grant of Rs 430 million allocated for Sindh University, while Rs 270 million granted to Dawood University, moreover, Rs 190 million allocated to Jinnah Sindh Medical University and Rs 280 million granted to NED university.