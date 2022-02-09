Karachi University’s teachers refuse to end boycott of classes

KARACHI: Protesting teachers at the Karachi University have refused to end the boycott of their classes after holding a round of talks with the Sindh government over their demand for resignation of secretary boards and universities, ARY NEWS reported.

Minister for Universities and Boards Ismail Rahu has announced the resumption of the academic session at the varsities after the talks however, the teachers have rejected his announcement and said that they have yet to call off their protest.

“The minister has assured us of accepting our demands by Wednesday evening,” the KU Teachers Society (KUTS) said and added that they would announce their future course of action to in general body meeting tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that academic activities across public universities in Sindh will remain suspended on Thursday on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) over interference of the secretary boards and universities.

While announcing the boycott of classes on Tuesday, Professor Ikhtiyar of FAPUASA said that the provincial secretary of universities has been interfering in the affairs of the varsities.

“He should resign from his post,” he said and added they are trapped between the decisions of central and provincial HECs and provincial universities’ secretary.

The professor said that if their demand to remove the secretary is not agreed by Wednesday then they would boycott classes on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing protest drive began after Karachi University (KU) Teachers Association boycotted classes against the behaviour of the secretary Mureed Rahimon.

