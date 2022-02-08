No classes at Sindh public universities on Thursday amid protest

KARACHI: Academic activities across public universities in Sindh will remain suspended on Thursday on the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) over interference of the secretary boards and universities, ARY NEWS reported.

While announcing the boycott of classes, Professor Ikhtiyar of FAPUASA said that the provincial secretary of universities has been interfering in the affairs of the varsities.

“He should resign from his post,” he said and added they are trapped between the decisions of central and provincial HECs and provincial universities’ secretary.

The professor said that if their demand to remove the secretary is not agreed by Wednesday then they would boycott classes on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing protest drive began after Karachi University (KU) Teachers Association boycotted classes against the behaviour of the secretary Mureed Rahimon.

The teachers of the varsity believe the secretary board attacked its sovereignty by deliberately suspending the selection board that was to be convened on December 31.

KUTS also demanded from the Sindh government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor to the varsity.

