CCTV shows UoK bus firing incident, suspect arrested

KARACHI: The suspect involved in the firing incident on a University of Karachi (UoK) student bus has been arrested during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), after CCTV footage of the incident went viral, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the suspect, identified as Bilal Ahmed, opened fire on the university point bus after a road dispute.

CCTV footage shows his vehicle overtaking the UoK bus from behind and stopping in front of it, blocking its path.

Police officials stated that the bus driver honked twice to request passage, but the suspect did not move.

When the driver asked what the issue was, the suspect allegedly brandished a pistol twice from the car window.

Upon a third horn, he opened fire, firing two bullets, one of which struck the bus windshield. Fortunately, no students were injured.

Following the firing, the suspect fled from near the NED University bridge. The university of Karachi administration later wrote a letter to the Rangers, requesting action.

Rangers sources confirmed that a special wing carried out an IBO in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, successfully arresting the suspect. He has been handed over to the police for legal proceedings.

Police say strict legal action will be taken as per the law.

In other news, the Counter Terrorism Department conducted a raid on a house in Karachi’s Manghopir area, killing three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to CTD In-charge DSP Raja Umar Khattab, the operation was launched based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of TTP operatives in the hideout.

During the raid, an intense exchange of gunfire occurred between the police and the terrorists, who opened fire from inside the house. All three terrorists were killed on the spot.

Speaking to the media outside Civil Hospital, DSP Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that two of the slain terrorists were identified as Zafran and Qudratullah. Zafran, a high-value target with a Rs20 million bounty placed on his head by the government, was among the deceased.

The identification process for the third terrorist is ongoing. Khattab revealed that one of the killed terrorists was a suicide bomber, and the group was responsible for an attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan last year.