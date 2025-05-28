Karachi police catch beggar faking limp in viral video

KARACHI: Police in the port city of Pakistan have apprehended a man pretending to have a physical disability. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the beggar, who is now going viral, was arrested along with his accomplices during an operation in the Garden area.

In the now-viral video, the beggar can be seen removing a fake medical bandage to reveal that his leg is completely unharmed and not disabled.

The group was allegedly involved in professional begging, targeting public spaces such as hospitals and markets.

The suspects used deceptive tactics, such as limping and feigning disability, to elicit sympathy and collect money from unsuspecting members of the public.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that all individuals taken into custody are habitual beggars operating across various parts of the city. Following initial investigations, a formal case has been registered against the accused.

Authorities have stated that efforts are ongoing to curb organised begging operations across Karachi.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday revealed a number of deported Pakistani beggars from across the world before the National Assembly (NA).

According to a written reply submitted by Ministry of Interior, since 2024, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from foreign countries.

Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, and Oman, the NA was informed through a written response.

In 2024, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad including a total of 4,498 beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, while 242 from Iraq

55 Pakistani beggars were deported from Malaysia, and 49 from the United Arab Emirates.

In 2025, 552 Pakistani beggars were deported from abroad. Of these, 535 Pakistani beggars were deported from Saudi Arabia, and 9 from the UAE.

Additionally, 5 beggars were deported from Iraq, as per the Ministry of Interior.