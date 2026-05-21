KARACHI: A viral video has emerged from Karachi showing a violent road rage incident in the Ferozabad area, where a dispute over giving way escalated into harassment and vandalism, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place on the evening of May 20 in Karachi, when a young man allegedly became enraged after a driver did not give way to his vehicle. The situation quickly escalated, and the suspect allegedly harassed a family sitting inside their car in Karachi.

The viral video circulating on social media shows the accused approaching the vehicle and damaging it, while also intimidating the passengers. The affected citizen, Waseem Cheema, later filed a written complaint at Ferozabad Police Station in Karachi.

In his application, Waseem Cheema stated that he, his wife, and his special-needs child were present inside the car when the incident occurred. He alleged that occupants of a larger vehicle pressured him to reverse his car despite there being no space to move back.

The complainant further stated that when he refused, the suspects began issuing threats and became aggressive. He added that the accused kicked and punched his vehicle, causing damage in full view of witnesses and the ongoing viral video recording.

Karachi police confirmed that they have received the written complaint and assured that a case will be registered. Officials said the individuals involved in vandalism and harassment will be arrested after an investigation.

Authorities added that the viral video is being examined as part of the evidence, and legal action will be taken accordingly. Police reiterated that strict action will follow once the suspects are identified in Karachi.

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