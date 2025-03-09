Karachi warehouse seized drugs declared fake, illegal

KARACHI: The Central Drug Testing Lab (CDTL) Karachi has confirmed that the seized medicines from the Karachi warehouse are fake and illegal, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to sources, the recovered medicines from Karachi’s Korangi warehouse were not registered with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and their packaging lacked manufacturer details.

On February 26, customs officials seized medicines worth Rs. 10 billion from a warehouse in Korangi. The confiscated stock included painkillers and capsules from seven different brands.

DRAP sources revealed that the seized medicines were of Indian origin. Further investigations are underway.

Read more: Sale of fake medicines uncovered across Sindh

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad conducted a crackdown against elements and arrested two individuals involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines.

According to FIA spokesperson, a suspect, Mazhar Qeebbal, allegedly involved in the sale of fake and unregistered medicines from a medical store situated in the Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad has been arrested.

The spokesperson stated that this arrest follows the recent detention of two suspects from the same medical store last week.

During that raid, counterfeit and unregistered drugs were seized by FIA officials.