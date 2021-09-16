Karachi waste sites max out as dumper association strike enters 5th day

KARACHI: The strike by the dumper association in Karachi has launched into its fifth day on Thursday as the protestors say the royalty tax levied on them by the Sindh government, which has been hiked from Rs8 to now Rs40, must be reversed, ARY News reported.

The government has increased the royalty from Rs8 to Rs40 per ton, say the protestors of Dumper Truck Owners Association, demanding the lifting of new taxes.

More than 2,800 dumpers are transporting the gravel for construction and lifting solid waste from numerous points across Karachi and now we have halted all our operations.

Some 16,000 dumper trucks are standing still, the association said.

It may be noted that after the strike by the dumper truck association, the solid waste management has felt the dent as for the five days the disposed waste has not been lifted and transported to landfill sites.

Sindh Solid Waste Management has confirmed some districts of Karachi have faced challenges as their dumping points have maxed out on their capacity since the waste has not been transported.

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs5 per litre for rest of Sep

Separately earlier yesterday, to add further misery the business hardships in transport business, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel.

The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs5.92 per litre.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, now costs Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, costs Rs120.04 per litre.