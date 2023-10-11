Karachi water board decides grand operation against defaulters

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has decided to launch a grand operation against defaulters including private cooperative housing societies, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has decided to conduct a grand operation on October 14 against 18 private cooperative housing societies. The housing societies have dues of KW&SB worth more than Rs47.6 million.

The water board had given a one-week deadline to the housing societies to clear the dues which would be expired on Thursday (tomorrow).

In the first phase of the operation, water connections of the societies will be disconnected and later, sewerage connections will be removed in the second phase.

The KW&SB decided to increase its revenue and tax database. The institution wrote a letter to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and sought details of buildings, flats and plazas in Karachi.

Last month, Sindh Rangers along with other authorities demolished five illegally operated water hydrants in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

In an effort to combat illegal activities involving illegal water hydrants, a joint operation was carried out by the teams of K-Electric, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB), and Rangers in Karachi’s Nazimabad area.

During the operation, it was revealed that these illegal hydrants had been involved not only in the theft of electricity – which allegedly consumed more than 350,000 units of electricity – but were also involved in the theft of the water resources.

The crackdown was primarily focused on curbing the electricity theft which was taking place through illegal connections linked to water hydrants, after which the Rangers officials took action and dismantle all five illegal water hydrants.