KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Friday staged protests across Karachi against the worsening water shortage in the city, warning that it could launch a strike if authorities fail to restore adequate water supply.

The party’s main demonstration was held outside the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters, where a large number of protesters gathered carrying banners and placards highlighting the city’s prolonged water crisis.

According to a JI spokesperson, the protest was organized against what the party described as an artificial water shortage and the continued failure to provide adequate water to Karachi residents.

Addressing the protesters, JI Karachi acting chief and Leader of the Opposition in KMC, Saifuddin Advocate, said demonstrations were being held across the city to draw attention to the growing water crisis.

He criticized city authorities for failing to address the issue, saying Karachi routinely receives less water than its actual requirement despite repeated assurances from Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC).

“If water is being supplied through the Hub Canal and repairs to the Dhabeji transmission lines have been completed, then why is more than half of Karachi still deprived of water?” he questioned.

Saifuddin Advocate also highlighted the delay in the long-awaited K-IV water supply project, stating that despite being initiated more than two decades ago, the project remains incomplete.

He said residents faced severe hardships during Eid al-Adha holidays due to water shortages, while the prices of private water tankers surged significantly amid rising demand.

Questioning the frequent breakdowns in Dhabeji water supply lines, he alleged that disruptions often occur ahead of major occasions such as Ramadan and Eid, further aggravating the crisis.

The JI leader demanded that authorities ensure water is supplied through pipelines rather than forcing citizens to rely on expensive water tankers.

Water Crisis deepens in Karachi as supply suspended in some areas for almost a month