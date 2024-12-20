Karachi sips relief as water supply resumes

KARACHI: The City’s water supply is set to normalize as the repair work on the 84-inch main pipeline on University Road has been completed, ARY News reported

According to a Water Corporation spokesperson, water supply to affected areas in Karachi will resume in full flow from tonight.

Water Corporation has already initiated the restoration process across 12 pumping stations in Karachi. Areas like Clifton, Defence, Old City, and Lyari have started receiving water, with supply to Khudadad Colony, PECHS Society, and Liaquatabad also underway.

The spokesperson added that water supply to Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal pipelines will soon be restored, bringing relief to residents facing shortages in these localities.

The water pipeline was damaged on November 29, 2024. On December 9 Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation announced the completion of the repairing work of the 84-inch main water line on University Road.

However, another leakage developed few days after the repair work which halted the water supply in Karachi.

How Karachi water crisis hits masses? Lethal effects victims, poor-income class people, incur? How women, young girls suffer? How Amber Alibhai, a civil society member heading Shehri Org; Dean faculty of architecture Prof Dr Noman Ahmed; and Geologist from Hisaar Foundation, Simi Kamal see this crisis? What do they recommend?

Getting distribution system in order would result in better management of whatever water we have left, Dr Noman says.

Equitable water distribution would mean fairness; people will be careful not to waste water, Amber says.

Bringing women into policymaking will help, Simi says.

Karachi gets about only half the water it requires. Out of that, one-third either gets stolen, thanks to alleged but notorious hydrant and/or tanker mafia, or is wasted owing to dilapidated and dated pipelines that have not been repaired/replaced.

They say: bring together all the stakeholders to make well coordinated policies; and install and strengthen an actual local government system to help people get their grievances heard, addressed and resolved.