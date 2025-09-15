Tanker crushed mother, son to death in Karachi

KARACHI: In yet another tragic accident, a mother and son were crushed to death by a speeding water tanker in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the tragic accident occurred near Landhi Hospital Chowrangi in Karachi where a water tanker rammed into a motorcycle, killing a mother and her son while injuring another child.

Rescue officials confirmed that the deceased were identified as 20-year-old Arman and 45-year-old Raisa. The injured, 24-year-old Hasnain, was shifted to the hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

According to police, the tanker driver managed to flee the scene after the accident.

In a separate incident, one person was killed and another injured in a traffic accident at Baldia Northern Bypass.

The deceased was identified as Shahbaz, while the injured was named Daud. Both were shifted to Civil Hospital Trauma Center.

Read more: CCTV captures Karachi tanker accident that killed 7-year-old

At least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.