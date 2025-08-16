CCTV captures Karachi tanker accident that killed 7-year-old

KARACHI: A tragic incident occurred in Orangi Town, where a speeding water tanker ran over a 7-year-old boy, Arsalan Raees, leading to his death, ARY News reported.

CCTV footage of the Karachi incident has surfaced, showing the water tanker fleeing the scene after the accident.

In the footage, a child and another man can be seen running behind the tanker, while the child is shown crying and pointing towards the vehicle, indicating it as the cause of the tragedy.

According to the victim’s family, Arsalan was sitting outside his house waiting for his mother when the tanker struck him.

They said he was the youngest among three siblings. His mother, who works as a house cleaner in Karachi, broke down in tears, saying, “My child was crushed by a water tanker. I want justice. How long will our children keep dying like this?”

The grieving mother added that her husband is addicted to drugs, which leaves her with no choice but to work to support the family. She pleaded with authorities to intervene and ensure that such accidents are prevented.

The family further highlighted that due to severe water shortages in Karachi, residents are forced to order water tankers.

Earlier, at least 546 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across Karachi during the first seven months of this year.

Rescue data further revealed that 8,136 citizens sustained injuries in various traffic accidents during the same period. Heavy vehicles were involved in accidents that claimed the lives of 165 people.

The fatalities include 425 men, 51 women, 51 boys, and 19 girls.

Among heavy vehicles, trailers caused the highest number of fatalities, killing 62 people. Water tankers were responsible for 37 deaths, dumpers for 32, and buses for 20 fatalities, according to the statistics.

Authorities have urged stricter enforcement of traffic rules and improved road safety measures to curb the rising number of deadly accidents in the city.