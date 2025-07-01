Karachi water tankers kill two motorcyclists as death toll hits 456 in 2025

KARACHI: Two motorcyclists were killed in separate traffic accidents involving water tankers in Karachi on Tuesday, bringing the city’s 2025 road accident death toll to 456, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, a motorcyclist was fatally struck by a speeding water tanker near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area.

The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ameer Muawiya. An enraged crowd gathered at the scene, apprehended the tanker driver, and assaulted him before police arrived. The driver, Sarfaraz, was taken into custody and the vehicle was impounded.

In a separate incident in the Banaras area, another motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a water tanker. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for identification and legal formalities.

Rescue officials reported that, so far in 2025, a total of 456 people, including 56 children, have lost their lives and 6,895 have been injured in road accidents across Karachi, many of them involving heavy vehicles such as dumpers and water tankers.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to constitute traffic courts in Karachi so as citizens can appeal against traffic penalties, Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told ARY News in a conversation.

“Traffic fine must be as much to discourage citizens to commit the violation again,” police chief said.

He said the cabinet has approved new laws that will come into force with the summary issued by the chief minister.

IG Sindh said that the motor vehicle ordinance will be amended by the assembly. “The new law will enhance the fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,50,000”, he disclosed.