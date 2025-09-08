Karachi braces for heavy rain on September 9,10: says PMD

KARACHI: The metropolis witnessed widespread rainfall on Monday, turning the weather in Karachi pleasant as dark clouds and cool breezes took over the skies, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light showers were reported in Metroville, SITE, Baldia, and Mauripur, while drizzle also touched areas including Defence, Korangi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Burns Road, and MA Jinnah Road.

The PMD said the ongoing spell of Karachi weather is expected to continue until September 10, with chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 9 and 10. Today, the temperature is likely to rise up to 34 degrees Celsius, while humidity remains high at 91 percent with winds blowing at 11 kilometers per hour.

Karachi residents are advised to stay alert as the city braces for more showers in the coming days.

Earlier, the Met Office had forecast heavy rainfall in various districts of Sindh from 07th to 09th September.

Widespread rains with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islam Kot, Nagar Parkar, Chhachhro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin Sajawal, Jamshoro, Dadu, Kashmore, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki from this evening to 09th September with occasional gaps.

Tharparker’s Nagarparkar yesterday received 80mm rainfall, while Mithi 51mm, Kaloi received 30mm and Diplo and Chhore 29mm rainfall each.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Thar Parker, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin and Sujawal, Met Office cautioned. More rains in flood affected areas of Punjab may exacerbate the situation during the forecast period.

A low-pressure system from Madhya Pradesh (India) reached Rajasthan and the adjoining southeastern parts of Sindh. Due to this weather system, strong Monsoon currents are penetrating in Sindh and the eastern parts of Punjab.

