Monday, January 22, 2024
Karachi weather turns cold after early morning rain

KARACHI: The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain early Monday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of Karachi, which turned the weather cold in the city.

The parts of Karachi which received include Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-eIqbal, FB Area, Safoora Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, Site Area, Habib Chowrangi, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Saddar, M.A Jinnah Road and others.

Earlier, health experts described Karachi’s air quality as “very unhealthy” and advised citizens to use masks and restrict their outdoor activities especially during peak pollution hours.

It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and the air quality reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous.

According to experts, the air becomes heavier in the winter, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, engulfs an area.

