Karachi weather turns cold after moderate rain

KARACHI: The weather turned cold after several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain, ARY News reported.

According to the meteorological department, the drizzle was reported in parts of Karachi, which turned the weather cold in the city.

The city’s temperature dropped to 23 degrees centigrade at midnight, while the percentage of humidity remained at 44%

Whereas, the weather will be cloudy and more rain is expected in several areas of the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The parts of Karachi which received include Landhi, Saddar, Old City area, Baldia, Nazimabad, Site Area, Sohrab Goth, Korangi, Malir, Shah Faisal, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Yesterday, the port town of Gwadar and surrounding areas received winter rainfall. Turbat and Kech districts of Balochistan also received sporadic heavy rainfall amid a forecast of downpours in western and southwestern Balochistan by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has forecast cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the country with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Balochistan.

The met office has predicted rain with wind or thunderstorms in Nokkundi, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Noshki, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Turbat, Pasni, Makran, Lasbela, Gwadar and Jiwani districts in Balochistan.