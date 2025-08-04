Karachi weather turns pleasant after morning drizzle

Light early morning drizzle in various parts of Karachi brought a pleasant change to the city’s weather, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Karachi will experience humid weather conditions over the next few days, with continued cloud cover across the city.

Light drizzle is expected during the early morning and nighttime hours, while southwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 15 km/h.

The Met Office reported that the humidity level in the air currently stands at 74 percent, and the maximum temperature during the day is expected to range between 32°C and 34°C.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast another spell of moonsoon rain-wind/thundershowers expected to impact large parts of the country starting August 4 (today).

According to the PMD, weak monsoon currents are currently affecting the upper and central parts of the country, with intensity likely to increase by August 4, 2025.

Additionally, a westerly wave is expected to strengthen by August 5, further intensifying rain-producing systems across vulnerable areas.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered rain with isolated heavy downpours is expected from August 4 to 7, raising concerns over potential flash floods and landslides, particularly in mountainous regions such as Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Diamir, Skardu, and Gilgit.