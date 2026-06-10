KARACHI: Residents of Karachi can expect hot, humid and partly cloudy weather conditions throughout the day (Wednesday), ARY News reported, quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office said humidity levels in the city have reached 79 per cent, making the weather feel considerably warmer than the recorded temperature.

South-westerly winds are currently blowing at a speed of 18 kilometres per hour, providing limited relief from the prevailing heat.

The PMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 37°C and 39°C, with warm and muggy conditions expected to persist during the day.

Weather officials have also ruled out the possibility of rainfall in the city for now, indicating that dry conditions are likely to continue.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, rain, wind and thunderstorm are likely in Kashmir and surrounding hilly areas.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-four, Quetta twenty, Murree and Gilgit fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Anantnag, and Baramula, while partly cloudy with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm in Shopian and Pulwama.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama and Baramula fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh seven, and Shopian thirteen degree centigrade.