Karachi weather update - 14 June, 2026

Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid conditions today, with partly cloudy skies and a likelihood of strong winds at times.

The maximum temperature is forecast to remain between 34°C and 36°C.

Sea breezes are expected over the next 24 hours, with wind speeds ranging from 25 to 45 km/h.

According to the Meteorological Department, the relative humidity recorded this morning stood at 66%, and is expected to fluctuate between 55% and 75% during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of Pakistan.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Read more: Seabreeze returns to Karachi after days of sizzling hot weather

Temperature of major cities:

Islamabad twenty-two degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta nineteen, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad seventeen and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Baramula while hot and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-four, Leh seven,Pulwama and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade.