Karachi weather update - 4 June, 2026

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi is expected to remain hot, humid and partly cloudy throughout the day (Thursday), ARY News reported, quoting the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The department said the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 29.5°C, while the temperature at the time of reporting stood at 31°C. Officials noted that humidity levels have reached 72 per cent, causing the weather to feel significantly warmer than the actual temperature.

South-westerly winds are blowing at a speed of 11 kilometres per hour, contributing to the prevailing atmospheric conditions across the city.

The PMD has forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to range between 35°C and 37°C during the day.

According to meteorologists said there is currently no immediate chance of rainfall in Karachi, with dry weather expected to persist.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather accompanied by rain-windstorms and thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Upper and Central Punjab during the next twelve hours.

Heavyfalls and hailstorm may also occur at few places during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely in other parts of the country, while very hot in Southern districts of Balochistan and Upper areas of Sindh.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit nineteen, Murree fifteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while hot and dry in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag fifteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh four, Pulwama and Shopian fourteen and Baramula sixteen degree centigrade.