Karachi: What’s the latest route of electric bus service?

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, who also holds the portfolio of the transport ministry, on Sunday announced new routes of the electric bus service in Karachi under its Peoples Bus Service programme, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference here, Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam announced more environment-friendly EV buses have arrived in Karachi, adding that the PPP-led Sindh government is all set to launch two new routes of electric bus service in Karachi from next week.

Under the second route of the EV bus service, the bus will ferry passengers from Al-Asif market to Tank Chowk (Malir). He said that another EV bus service route from Baharia Town to Numaish Chowrangi via Tank Chowk would be launched on April 13.

Earlier, in a tweet, the PPP leader said, “Sindh government under the direction of party’s leadership and CM Sindh is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in current month of Ramadan. The public can use now new fleet of EV buses.”

" More Buses for #Karachi " : PPP's Sindh Government under the direction of Party's Leadership and CM Sindh is going to start new routes of buses for the people of Karachi. Three new routes will start in Current month of Ramadan Mubarak. Public can use now New fleet of EV buses.

However, this year in January the government launched the first route of electric bus service. The buses on route 1 run between Karachi Airport and Seaview.

