Where do stolen, snatched motorcycles go from Karachi?

KARACHI: Around 150 to 200 motorcycles are stolen or snatched in Karachi daily, but do you know where they go? an arrested lifter has made startling revelations in this regard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

According to details, the arrested suspect has revealed in a statement given to the police that motorcycles stolen from Karachi are sold in Balochistan’s Othal area and other parts of Sindh province.

Police authorities say that some scrap dealers in the city are also involved in buying these stolen motorcycles, against whom actions are being taken.

The arrested suspect stated, “I have snatched numerous motorcycles from citizens in various areas of the city. These motorcycles, priced between Rs80,000 to Rs90,000, are sold in Othal, Balochistan.” The suspect claimed that he steals 8 to 10 motorcycles in a month.

Read more: WATCH: Robber in police-like uniform loots bakery in Karachi

They mentioned that drug dens in Karachi and Balochistan are engaged in the trade of narcotics in exchange for stolen motorcycles. During operations against these dens, dozens of motorcycles have been recovered.

It is clear that the increase in motorcycle snatching and theft in Karachi has raised alarms. Karachi police are actively investigating the causes of street crimes. In this regard, police search operations are ongoing in various areas of the port city.