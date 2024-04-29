WATCH: Robber in police-like uniform loot bakery in Karachi

KARACHI: A robber donning a police-like uniform looted a bakery in Karachi’s NIPA Chowrangi area, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the robber can be seen entering the outlet of a chain of bakeries, located near NIPA with a bag on his back and a face mask to hide his identity.

The robber who had looted the fourth outlet of the chain of bakeries, took cash from the counter at gunpoint and fled the spot easily.

The robber has become a challenge for the Karachi police, who has looted four outlets of the bakery in the last few days.

Despite claims of the Sindh government and the police, street crimes continue to rise in Karachi.

In April, a lone robber looted three worshippers present inside the mosque in Karachi’s Karimabad area.

At least 19 Karachi citizens were killed and 55 injured over resisting robberies during Ramadan.

Additionally, the killings in robberies recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob said that the majority of the persons committing crimes in the city are outsiders including those from interior Sindh and Balochistan.