Video: Robber loots worshippers at Karachi mosque

KARACHI: Street crimes continue to rise unchecked in Karachi, with robbers not even respecting the sanctity of mosques in Karimabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, a lone robber looted three worshippers present inside the mosque in Karachi’s Karimabad area – a CCTV of which is available with ARY News.

In the CCTV footage, a lone armed robber can be seen snatching mobile phones and cash from three worshippers present inside the mosque.

In a statement, muezzin of the mosque said that the robber snatched mobile phones and Rs10,000 cash in total from the mosque goers.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 19 Karachi citizens were killed and 55 injured over resisting robberies during Ramadan.

Additionally, the killings in robberies have recorded a sharp increase in 2024 with a total of 56 killings and injuries to over 200 citizens so far.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob said that the majority of the persons committing crimes in the city are outsiders including those from interior Sindh and Balochistan.

Speaking to media representatives, Additional IG Imran Yaqoob said that approximately 400,000 ‘professional’ baggers and criminal elements turn to Karachi during the Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi.

He said that not only do these baggers pose a challenge, but criminal elements also take advantage of the festive atmosphere to commit crimes. Imran Yaqoob said that majority of the criminals in Karachi come from Balochistan, interior Sindh and other areas.