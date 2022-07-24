Karachi: Which areas recorded most rainfall?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday released statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5mm, was recorded in Quaidabad.

According to the weather department, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm. Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, and Saadi Town 33.7mm of rain.

Gadap recorded 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.

Earlier in the day, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited various areas of Karachi during monsoon rains to review water drain-out arrangements. Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab were also accompanied by the Sindh CM.

Murad Ali Shah visited I. I Chundriagar Road and other areas and inspected the rain nullah. Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh CM said his government will not let people suffer during this rainy season and all efforts are being utilized to drain out the rainwater.

He advised the masses not to come out of their homes until important work. Avoid taking monsoon spell as a picnic, he added.

The PMD has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue across Sindh till Tuesday.

