Sindh CM visits Karachi’s various area during rain

KARACHI: Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah on Sunday visit various areas of Karachi during monsoon rains to review water drain-out arrangements, ARY News reported.

Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab were also accompanied by the Sindh CM.

Murad Ali Shah visited I. I Chundriagar Road and other areas and inspected the rain nullah. Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh CM said his government will not let people suffer in this rainy season and all efforts are being utilized to drain out the rainwater.

He advised the masses not to come out of their homes until important work. Avoid taking monsoon spell as a picnic, he added.

Amid heavy spell of rainfall and waterlogging in multiple areas of Karachi, the administration of the People’s bus service has announced to suspend the service across the city.

According to details, the areas including Korangi, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and others being covered by the recently launched bus service witnessed heavy intermittent rain, resulting in the suspension of the service.

“The People’s Bus Service has been suspended at all routes in Karachi,” a message from the administration of the bus service said.

