Karachi witnesses surge in crimes during Jan-May 2023

KARACHI: Karachi has experienced a significant rise in street crimes during the initial five months of 2023, including street crimes, motorcycle thefts, and fatalities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The city, plagued by increasing law and order challenges, has seen an alarming number of incidents involving motorcycle thefts, mobile phone snatching, and tragic loss of lives.

According to the reported incidents, a total of 24,161 motorcycles were stolen from citizens in Karachi over the course of five months, while 11,936 incidents of mobile phone snatching highlighted the audacity of criminals targeting individuals on highways, roads, streets, and even at their doorsteps.

The distressing statistics continue with 255 innocent citizens losing their lives in various incidents during this period. Out of these fatalities, 60 were directly attributed to street crimes.

The month of May, in particular, witnessed a disturbing escalation in motorcycle thefts and street crimes.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that 10 police stations in Karachi have reported the highest number of incidents, including Korangi Industrial Area, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Ferozabad, among others.