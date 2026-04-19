KARACHI: A horrifying incident in the Baldia Town area has left the city shaken after a man allegedly opened fire on his former wife and two young children, killing all three in a shocking act of violence, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in Karachi’s Saeedabad locality of Baldia Town, where police say a domestic dispute escalated into a deadly shooting. The accused reportedly targeted his ex-wife and their two sons before fleeing the scene, sparking a citywide search operation in Karachi.

Police have identified the victims in Karachi as 35-year-old Samia and her two sons, 14-year-old Shehroz and 12-year-old Abdullah.

According to initial findings, the attack appears to have stemmed from a long-standing domestic conflict between the former couple, which eventually turned fatal in Karachi.

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Law enforcement officials in Karachi said that heavy police contingents were immediately dispatched to the site, where forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene. Authorities confirmed that efforts are underway across Karachi to trace and arrest the suspect, who remains at large.

The bodies were shifted to a local hospital in Karachi for legal formalities, while investigators continue to piece together the circumstances that led to the tragedy. Police believe the suspect, identified as Shoaib, was the former husband of the victim and had divorced her two years earlier, but ongoing tensions allegedly led to the violent incident in Karachi.

Earlier, the police recovered the body of Rehan Ahmed, a 52-year-old man, from Chapel Garden, a residential flat located on Abul Hassan Isphani Road, Karachi.

According to the Joharabad Police Station in Central Karachi, the recovery was made based on information provided by an already arrested suspect, Syed Faisal Akram.

Rehan had been missing since April 11. According to the FIR filed, the victim left his home in the Federal B Area in his car for his office around Maghrib time but never returned.

Police stated that Rehan was kidnapped before being murdered. The apartment where the body was discovered reportedly belongs to a suspect named Mujeeb, who is allegedly affiliated with the militant wing of a political party.