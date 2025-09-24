Karachi woman assaulted in front of daughter

KARACHI: A shocking incident unfolded in the city, raising serious concerns about societal apathy. In the busy Chowla Market area of Nazimabad, a woman was brutally assaulted in broad daylight in front of her daughter, while bystanders remained silent spectators, ARY News reported.

According to a report, a minor argument escalated when a stall vendor violently attacked the woman, breaking one of her fingers. Despite the presence of a large crowd, no one intervened to stop the assailant, leaving the victim and her daughter helpless.

The victim’s daughter expressed her distress, stating that there was no one to prevent the cruelty at that moment, nor did anyone raise their voice against the injustice.

Later, a case was registered at the Rizvia Police Station on the victim’s complaint. The family has reported receiving threats from the accused.

The affected family has urged authorities to take swift action against the perpetrator and provide them with protection.

Shabir Tanoli, accused of sexually abusing several children in Karachi, has confessed to his crimes before a judicial magistrate at the City Court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Shabir Tanoli recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code in six rape separate cases.

During the proceedings, he admitted to abusing at least five children.

The accused revealed that he lured children with money and abused them in rooms or secluded areas, sometimes recording videos of the acts. “I am ashamed of what I did,” he told the court.

Before recording the confession, the magistrate granted Tanoli two hours to reconsider, warning him that his statement could be used against him in trial.