Karachi woman fights off robbers, foils theft attempt

KARACHI: In an extraordinary act of bravery, a woman in Karachi successfully thwarted an attempted burglary from a family.

According to details, a woman foiled an attempt of robbery from a family at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road.

A witness said the two suspects on the motorcycle were trying to rob the family. A brave woman along with her son fought with the robbers and managed to nab one after kicking him, while the other fled the scene.

Later, the enraged citizens attacked the robber and handed him over to the police after beating him viciously.

Last year, a senior citizen selling milk in Karachi set an example of bravery by thwarting a robbery attempt.

When the robbers entered the shop, the elderly shopkeeper snatched the armed robber and forced him to fall on the floor.