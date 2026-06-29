Karachi: Woman injured in Korangi Crossing acid attack

KARACHI: A man threw acid on a woman near Korangi Crossing and fled the scene, ARY News reported.

The victim accused the suspect, identified as Ali, of harassing her for a long time. She explained that the harassment escalated after water from her neighbour’s house repeatedly overflowed into her home, a recurring issue she had complained about multiple times.

Recounting the ordeal, the woman stated that when she stepped out of her house on June 21, Ali threw acid on her and ran away. She further revealed that the police initially refused to register a case against the culprit, despite a prior case already being registered against him.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident, seeking an immediate report from Additional Inspector General (AIG) Azad Khan and ordering the swift arrest of the culprit. The Chief Minister also directed authorities to provide the victim with the best possible medical treatment and complete protection.

Shortly after, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar also took notice, demanding a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi. The Minister ordered the SSP to take strict action after investigating why the First Information Report (FIR) was not registered immediately.

Lanjar further instructed officials to ensure the affected woman receives top-tier medical care, protection, and all necessary legal aid.

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Following the directives from the Chief Minister and Home Minister, the police finally registered the FIR on the victim’s complaint and stated that raids are currently underway to arrest the suspect.