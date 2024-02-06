Karachi woman shot dead, investigation underway

KARACHI: A woman was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday night near Ahsanabad Area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The police officials reported that a resident of Lyari, named Ramsha, was shot dead by two suspected men near Ahsanabad area.

The eyewitness of the incident claimed that the two male suspects on a bike shot three bullets on the victim’s head.

The police added that the mobile phone, along with other belongings of the deceased woman was recovered, while the husband, Irfan, of the victim has been contacted after the incident.

The police in a statement said that the woman reached Ahsanabad area with a male suspect on bike, and was shot dead in the vicinity of SITE super highway police station.

The police confiscated the mobile phone after initiated an investigation into the case.

Last year, another young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the unfortunate turn of events unfolded when two armed suspects on a motorcycle intercepted the young man – identified as Muhammad Saad – near Johar Mor.

As soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away, the police said. The body was shifted to hospital to fulfil medico-legal formalities.

The police noted that the investigation team did not find the mobile phone on the spot. “The team is trying to identify the accused from the cameras installed near the spot,” they added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has taken notice of the incident and directed Additional Inspector-General (AIG) to investigate the death from all angles.