Woman stabbed to death by ex-husband in Karachi

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her ex-husband in Mansehra colony, Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Karachi’s Mansehra colony where a woman identified as Zahra was attacked by her ex-husband when she was out of her house.

The police officials stated that the deceased woman belonged to Ghotki, and further investigation into the horrific incident is underway.

Earlier, a woman reportedly axed to death her husband over a family dispute in Karim Baistkhel area of Bannu.

According to Mandan police, the woman, named Sultana Bibi, attacked her husband, Mohammad Roshan, 40, with an axe, killing him on the spot.

Read more: Woman kills husband with axe over family dispute

They said the attacker fled the place and the body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The officials said they had registered a case against the killer on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Gul Sher Khan.

Separately, in another incident, a man accidentally shot at and killed his brother in Mir Wali Kallay Bazaar Ahmad Khan area.

Police identified the deceased as Ihsanullah. They said Adil Khan was cleaning his loaded pistol when it went off.

They, however, said the police had started investigating the shooting.