Karachi: Women killed by brothers over freewill marriage

KARACHI: A woman was killed and her daughter and husband injured after her brothers opened fire on them inside their house over freewill marriage, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

According to police, the woman’s brothers entered the freewill marriage couple’s home located in Rais Goth neighbourhood of Keamri Town in Karachi before iftar on Sunday and opened fire on them.

The woman was killed in the shooting while her husband and daughter, identified as Mahnoor, were injured.

Meanwhile, police said that the suspects escaped the scene and were at large.

In February this year, a man shot dead his niece and daughter-in-law in the name of honour during their court appearance in Punjab’s Pakpatan city.

The deceased victim, who had contracted a freewill marriage with Zahid Nawaz, appeared before the court to record her statement but was shot dead on the court premises by her uncle.

In a similar incident in 2021, a couple who tied the knot in a freewill marriage was targeted at Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi allegedly by the relatives of the girl, killing the man and injuring the girl.

The police said that a freewill marriage couple was targeted in the firing incident, resulting in the death of the husband Waseem and injuries to his wife Kausar.

“Father, brother, cousin, maternal and paternal uncles of the girl allegedly opened fire on the vehicle at Shahra-e-Faisal,” they said.