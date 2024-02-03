Man kills niece, daughter-in-law over ‘honour’

PAKPATAN: An ‘honour’ killing incident was reported from Punjab’s Pakpatan city where a man shot dead her niece and daughter-in-law in the name of honor during the court appearance, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting police.

The deceased victim, who had contracted a freewill marriage with Zahid Nawaz two months ago, appeared before the court to record her statement but was shot dead on the court premises by her uncle.

The police stated that the deceased appeared before the court to record her statement under Section 359 Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) when she was murdered.

The man has been arrested by the police along with the weapon. Further investigation from the man is underway.

In November last year, a young man, who killed his sister over honour three years ago, gunned down the latter’s alleged paramour in Faisalabad’s Bhojian village.

According to police, the victim – Allah Reham – wanted to marry a girl from his village, who was later killed by his brother three years ago.

Today, the police said, the girl’s brother and another suspect appeared on a motorcycle and opened fire on the victim – who died on the spot.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against three suspects while further investigation was underway.

Honour killings unfortunately remain common across Pakistan.