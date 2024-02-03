24.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 3, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Man kills niece, daughter-in-law over ‘honour’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PAKPATAN: An ‘honour’ killing incident was reported from Punjab’s Pakpatan city where a man shot dead her niece and daughter-in-law in the name of honor during the court appearance, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting police.

The deceased victim, who had contracted a freewill marriage with Zahid Nawaz two months ago, appeared before the court to record her statement but was shot dead on the court premises by her uncle.

The police stated that the deceased appeared before the court to record her statement under Section 359 Pakistan Penal Court (PPC) when she was murdered.

The man has been arrested by the police along with the weapon. Further investigation from the man is underway.

In November last year, a young man, who killed his sister over honour three years ago, gunned down the latter’s alleged paramour in Faisalabad’s Bhojian village.

According to police, the victim – Allah Reham – wanted to marry a girl from his village, who was later killed by his brother three years ago.

Today, the police said, the girl’s brother and another suspect appeared on a motorcycle and opened fire on the victim – who died on the spot.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) against three suspects while further investigation was underway.

Honour killings unfortunately remain common across Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.