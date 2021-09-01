Karachiites, brace for water shortage as major pipelines burst

KARACHI: Karachiites are likely to face a shortage of water as two major pipelines supplying water to the port city burst open after a power breakdown hit the Dhabeji pumping station on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The 72-inch Qatar and RCC pipelines that supply water to several areas of the city burst owing to pressure caused by the power breakdown.

The metropolis could face a shortage of around 25 million gallons of water. The areas that would be affected by the shortage include Gulshan-e-Hadid, Landhi, Quaidabad, Shah Latif and Malir.

The repair work had not begun on the damaged pipelines by the time the report was filed.

On Wednesday evening, a massive power breakdown hit most areas of Karachi as 80 per cent of grid stations tripped. 1400 out of 1900 feeders of the sole power provider in the metropolis, K-Electric, tripped which resulted in a power outage in most city areas.

A KE spokesperson said on Twitter that power supply from NTDC got suspended after a lightening strike hit 220KV switch-yard of the Jamshoro grid station.