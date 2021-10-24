Karachiites can enjoy screenings of IndVsPak on 8 spots

KARACHI: The zeal-inducing India vs Pakistan has already powered masses craving entertainment after Covid practically shut the outside for them, and are now out planning screenings for the evening fervor, ARY News reported.

The administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, has stated there will be eight public screenings across the port city showing the T20 world cup match today between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam announced the likely line up of 12 for their highly-anticipated contest against India today in T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi will be available for selection in the high-octane clash.

The two arch-rivals will be starting their mega event’s campaign by playing each other on Sunday. They last played each other in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

No load shedding during IndVsPak match today: energy ministry

Keeping in mind the intensity of the match, the Ministry of Energy and Power Division has announced there will be no power outage today in the country during the most sought-after T20 world cup match between India and Pakistan.

The power division has instructed all the power distribution companies across the country to not shut the power of any region during the most high-powered match between the neighboring arch-rivals.

There will be no power outage anywhere in Pakistan, it said. The power division noted that in case of any emergency outage, an alternative will be provided in the affected area.

